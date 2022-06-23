Enjoy three free audiobooks with Audible Plus catalog access for FREE this summer

As an early Prime Day promotion, Amazon is now offering three months of its Audible Premium Plus audiobook subscription absolutely FREE to new members. For comparison, this subscription normally runs $15 per month, and today’s deal matches the best price that we’ve seen all year. Curious what all comes with Audible’s Premium Plus plan? Well, to start with, you’ll have access to the Audible Plus catalog which has thousands of audiobooks you can listen to on-demand. On top of that, you’ll get one credit each month (three with this trial) that’s good for any audiobook on Audible regardless of value. Plus, in addition to the free audiobook, you’ll get 30% off additional purchases should you want other titles. Learn more about Audible Premium Plus in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Given that you’re saving $45 with today’s deal, it’s worth it to invest just some of that spare cash toward Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Dot 3rd Generation. Available on Amazon for $30 right now, this smart speaker can read your audiobooks aloud with simple voice commands, but also controls your smart home just the same.

Don’t forget to pair today’s lead deal with Amazon Music Unlimited that’s available on a 3-month FREE trial right now. You’ll need to be a new member for this deal as well though, so do keep that in mind. If you’ve never used Amazon Music Unlimited however, it’s a great way to listen to ad-free tunes while traveling this summer.

Audible membership benefits:

1 credit a month to pick ANY title from our entire premium selection—to keep forever!

Stream or download 1,000s of included audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals in the Plus Catalog.

No commitments. Cancel anytime and keep all your purchased titles.

