BenQ’s Dying Light 2 Mobiuz 32-inch 1440p 165Hz curved gaming monitor reaches $518.50

Amazon is now offering the Dying Light 2 Night Runner’s Edition of the BenQ Mobiuz EX3210R 32-inch 1440p Curved 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $518.48 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. Normally going for $600, this 14% discount, or $81 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this monitor. The 32-inch VA panel runs at a blistering 165Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to eliminate screen tearing alongside BenQ’s HDRi optimization and VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 certification for a great content consumption experience. The 1000R curve of the display further increases immersion while also reducing eye strain with the integrated dual 2W speakers and single 5W subwoofer providing audio for those without speakers or headphones. Included with your purchase will be a free Steam code for Dying Light 2. Head below for more.

Those with smaller desks may not have enough room to handle a large monitor stand, so in that case, you can check out the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Desk Mount for $31 after you clip the on-page coupon. This mount uses an adjustable gas spring to support the weight of whatever monitor you have connected, which can be up to 32-inches in size and 17.6 pounds in weight. With height adjustment, tilt, and pivot, you will be able to position the monitor wherever you want for an ergonomic experience. Mounting to your desk is handled by either of the included clamps: the c-clamp or grommet clamp. The grommet clamp provides a cleaner look but requires a hole through the desk. There is even integrated cable management routing for a cleaner look and removing cords from your desktop.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on peripherals and hardware. For instance, you can pick up the MSI Vigor GK30 Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $50, a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this kit. This combo is a good way to get up and going with any new gaming setup.

BenQ Mobiuz 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor features:

Go beyond the curve with MOBIUZ EX3210R Dying Light 2, 2K 165Hz curved gaming monitor with intense 1000R curvature. BenQ HDRi optimizes color performance, detail contrast, and image clarity so games look their best and you see every strategic detail. Also, its bezel-less design opens screen space and eliminates distracting edges that can take your eye off the action. And the remote control puts you in charge of all the action. FreeSync Premium Pro and 1ms MPRT deliver smooth graphics that are supported by game-enhancing Light Tuner and Black eQualizer. Industry-leading built-in speakers offer immersive audiovisual gaming enjoyment without the clutter of external speakers.

