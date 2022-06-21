New Amazon Photos users can score a $20 credit ahead of Prime Day, plus other promos

After launching its Stampcard virtual scavenger hunt promo last week, Amazon is returning today with yet another early Prime Day 2022 offer. Among the cash discounts that have gone live ahead of the massive summer shopping event, today Prime members now have a chance to score a free $20 gift card to spend during the 48-hour sale – just for using Amazon Photos.

Amazon gift cards reward members ahead of Prime Day 2022

One of the big themes this year for Prime Day 2022, aside from the savings, of course, is that Amazon is hoping to make shoppers more aware of the perks its subscription service offers. Everyone knows about two-day shipping, but some of the other benefits haven’t gleaned some of the same excitement. As the latest of the promotions centered around actually making the most of your Prime membership, Amazon will now give you a $20 gift card just for using its Photos service.

Included with a Prime membership is unlimited full-resolution photo storage, and those who back up their photos will score a credit for the shopping event. All of the requirements are detailed on this landing page, but all you’ll really need to do is download the free Amazon Photos app (iOS and Android) and turn on the autosave feature to automatically back up your photos. Then within four days, you’ll receive an email with your $20 Amazon gift card attached. You’ll have to be a first-time Amazon Photos user to score the credit.

Amazon is also giving shoppers other ways to lock in some credit ahead of time and make the most of the event. There are plenty of offers out there right now for scoring an Amazon gift card ahead of time, some of which can even be done for free. Notably, Prime members who complete four tasks based around the perks of Amazon’s subscription can score a $10 credit.

Then there are the paid offers. Alongside this P&G promotion that is rewarding shoppers with a $20 Amazon credit, there are also some other options out. In partnership with Disney and Pixar, anyone who buys a Lightyear movie ticket will score $5, while picking up some merch featuring the Space Ranger from Amazon will qualify you for another $5 gift card.

You can check out the Prime Day landing page right here for all of the details on the existing rewards so far. There’s over $60 in Amazon gift cards for Prime members to lock in ahead of the shopping event in total.

For other ways to prepare for Prime Day 2022, be sure to go get the full scoop on what to expect from our announcement coverage of the shopping event. We’ll be covering all of the discounts through the 48-hour sale in our guide, so be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys.

Get ready by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!