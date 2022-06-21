Amazon now handing out FREE $20 Prime Day credits with household essential purchases

Here’s another chance at some FREE Prime Day credit before the big shopping event. With Prime Day coming right around the corner at this point (some deals are already live), landing some free credit towards the upcoming price drops can go a long way in maximizing your savings. Alongside all of these Prime Day credit card offers that can net you a $100 gift card and more, Amazon is also running a particularly simple Stampcard program for folks to land a quick and easyFREE $10 credit as well. But the free Prime Day cash doesn’t stop there, head below for another chance at scoring a $20 FREE Prime Day credit towards all of the upcoming price drops.

More FREE Prime Day credit

Over on this landing page, Amazon is now offering Prime members a chance to score an additional $20 in FREE Prime Day credit towards the upcoming festivities with the purchase of select P&G household essentials. Considering most of the eligible products are the types of things you’re likely already buying on a regular basis anyway, now might be a good time to stock up and land some free money.

Spend $75 on any of the P&G household essentials you see on this page (Tide and Gain laundry detergent, Gillette razors, dishwasher soap, Bounty paper towels, diapers, skin care products, and much more), and Amazon will knock $20 off your first purchase during the 2-day Prime savings event starting next month on July 12, 2022:

Your $20 Prime Day Credit Offer This offer is only valid for customers located and with a billing address in the United States who purchase at least $75 of eligible P&G products sold by Amazon, Inc. in one transaction between June 20 12:00 a.m. (PT) and July 13 11:59 p.m. (PT).

Outside of the FREE Prime Day credit above, we are already seeing some solid price drops to check out. Those include up to $700 off 4K Fire TV editions from $90, a new Amazon all-time low on its Luna Cloud Gaming Controller, and the best piece ever on its unique interactive video call Glow projector.

More details on the household essentials promo:

Offer good while supplies last.

Minimum purchase of $75 of eligible P&G products sold by Amazon.com, Inc. in one transaction required to qualify for offer.

Offer limited to one per customer and account.

Offer limited to Prime members only.

Reward credit only valid during Prime Day July 12-13 and must be used by July 13 11:59 p.m. (PT).

The reward credit may only be used once.

Digital content and services may only be available to customers located and with a billing address in the U.S.

Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items.

The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $20.

