Expand your library with WD_BLACK 500GB D30 Game Drive SSD at $80 (Matching Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 500GB D30 Game Drive Portable Solid-State Drive for $79.99 shipped. While regularly $100 and now matched at Best Buy, it typically fetches closer to $90 at Amazon since it launched last spring. Today’s deal might not be the deepest price drop, but it is matching the best we have ever tracked on Amazon and is only the third time it has dropped this low. This is the multi-platform model designed for use with Xbox, PlayStation, and PC gaming systems to deliver an extra 500GB of portable game library/data storage. With speeds up to 900MB/s “so you can get spawning and pwning with minimal load times and zero mercy,” you can run games on Xbox One and PS4, for example, while it will only act as cold storage for PS5 and Series X|S titles. Hit up our hands-on review for additional details and head below for more.

While not specifically made for game libraries, you can score 500GB of SSD storage for less by opting for the Crucial X6 model. It’s also not quite as fast as the D30 Game Drive and isn’t specifically designed to run PS4/Xbox One games, but it will deliver just as much cold on-the-go storage for $60 shipped right now.

Alongside ongoing price drops on SanDisk’s G-DRIVE portable SSD and Kingston’s 500GB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 at $75, this morning saw a notable price drop hit LaCie’s Rugged USB-C 5TB Portable Drive. Now sitting at the lowest price on Amazon in over a year, it delivers 5TB of storage to your EDC at $153 shipped. Get a closer look at this deal right here and swing by our Mac accessories hub for more ways to bolster your at-home and portable tech kit.

WD_BLACK 500GB D30 Game Drive SSD features:

Expand your storage capacity with this Western Digital WD_BLACK D30 game drive SSD. The USB Type-C SuperSpeed interface is compatible with select consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, while the 500GB storage capacity accommodates your gaming collection. With read speeds of up to 900MB/sec., this Western Digital WD_BLACK D30 game drive SSD delivers minimal load times.

