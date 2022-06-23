eufy’s 2,500-lumen 1080p Security Floodlight is lets you see outside at night for $100 (Save $67)

Eufy’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 2,500-lumen Security Floodlight 1080p Camera for $99.93 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $167, today’s deal actually comes in at a few pennies under our last mention from March to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This light is ready to replace your existing outdoor fixtures with a fairly bright 2,500-lumen LED motion-activated floodlight. On top of that, there’s a 1080p camera that both live-streams and records, with 2-way audio allowing you to communicate with whomever is on the other end. Plus, there’s a siren that can ward off unwanted intruders and it can be triggered at a moment’s notice should you need it. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider instead picking up the Wyze Cam Spotlight that’s available on Amazon for under $50. It includes both the Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision as well as a bundled LED floodlight that attaches to the top. This makes it the perfect camera to use indoors or outside thanks to its built-in weatherproofing as well. Learn more about the Wyze Cam v3 in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget that right now Ring’s Stick Up Cam Battery is on sale in an early Prime Day promotion. It easily secures your home wirelessly and the internal battery makes it simple to mount too. During the lead up to Prime Day, you can pick up the Stick Up Cam Battery at low of $65 in certified refurbished condition, which normally goes for $100 and ships with a 1-year warranty.

eufy Security Floodlight Camera features:

Traditional floodlights offer very limited functionality. Enhance your security by adding surveillance, human detection, motion alert, real-time communication via 2-way audio, and more. Live-stream and record in full 1080p HD so you can see exactly who’s there in crisp clarity. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

