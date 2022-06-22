Ring’s Stick Up Cam Battery secures your home wirelessly at low of $65 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $100)

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering a selection of certified refurbished Ring deals for Prime members only, with our favorite being the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery in Certified Refurbished Condition for $64.99 shipped. For comparison, this camera goes for $100 in new condition, our last mention was around Black Friday last year at $75, and today’s deal beats our previous refurbished discount of $70 to mark a new low. Designed to be placed just about anywhere in your home or even outside in a covered area, this camera is battery-powered making it quite versatile. It records in 1080p and even packs night vision, has both a speaker and microphone for 2-way communication, and also ties into Alexa for seeing your camera with voice commands. Plus, even though it’s refurbished, it has the same 1-year warranty that typical new Ring products offer. Check out Amazon for more Ring discounts and then keep reading for more.

Those who can live without battery-powered design will want to check out the more affordable Wyze Cam v3 at $36 instead. You’ll benefit from much of the same smart capabilities as noted above, just with a focus that’s tailored more towards wired usage. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, where you can take a deeper dive into what the Wyze Cam v3 has to offer.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with the Level Lock, which works with HomeKit natively to deliver an invisible smart lock experience. Down to $187 from its normal $249 going rate, the Level Lock is a great way to secure your home while on vacation this summer as you can ensure the door is actually locked even from afar.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery features:

Add security to your home – inside or out – with the versatile Stick Up Cam Battery, an HD security camera with motion-activated notifications and two-way talk. Its wire-free design means you can place it virtually anywhere and never worry about being close to an outlet.

