Govee launches new modular Glide Hexa Pro lighting panels with 3D cube design

Govee today is expanding its stable of smart home lights with a unique new ambient solution. Arriving with much of the same modular lighting design we’ve seen in the past, the new Glide Hexa Pro arrives with a unique 3D cube design to go alongside all of Govee’s other smart home features. Now available for purchase, there’s also a launch discount available for a limited time.

Govee Glide Hexa Pro sports a unique 3D cube design

After seeing Nanoleaf pioneer the modular on-wall lighting kits, Govee has stepped into the market with a series of its own models. While there has been a lot of overlap between the two brands with triangle- and hexagon-shaped lighting panels, the company today is releasing an entirely new form factor.

Still staying true to the geometric template it has pulled off in the past, the new Glide Hexa Pro panels from Govee deliver a 3D cube design with all of the same smart home features we’ve come to expect. Included in the base kit are 10 different panels that can be arranged in nearly any configuration. Each one can display multiple colors at a time with a diffused design that splashes some ambient lighting onto the wall and out into the room. Like many other models out there, the modular lighting panels also stick to the wall with 3M adhesive, too.

As far as the actual smart home features go, Govee packs a pretty respectable feature set into its new Glide Hexa Pro panels. There’s of course support for a companion iOS and Android app for adjusting colors or setting scenes, as well as configuring schedules and the like. Then there’s also support for both Alexa and Assistant for controlling the lighting array with your voice.

Now available for purchase direct from Govee, its new Glide Hexa Pro panels enter with a $250 list price. Right now, you can also lock-in a launch discount that drops the all-new release down to $214.99 for a limited time.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the feature set of Govee’s latest isn’t all that new, I am loving the actual form-factor changes. The 3D cube effect is one of the more eye-catching designs that any wall-mounted lighting panels have sought to pull off. They’re certainly much better than Nanoleaf’s now retired Canvas lighting panels, with the only real downside being a lack of HomeKit support.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!