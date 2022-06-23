Refresh your smile with Waterpik’s Rechargeable Pearl Cordless Water Flosser at $52 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Waterpik WF-13 Cordless Pearl Rechargeable Portable Water Flosser from $52.37 shipped in black or white. Regularly $70, this is the second-lowest price we have tracked on the white model (third on the black variant) since it launched on Amazon last August and within a couple bucks of the all-time low. WaterPik is one of the industry leaders in home water flossers and the Pearl model delivers a cordless treatment that can also accompany you on the road. The rechargeable battery and included charger are joined by features like 360-degree tip rotation (four tips are included here), a pair of pressure settings, and a dishwasher-safe removable 7-ounce water reservoir. It is said to remove “up to 99.9% of plaque and is up to 50 percent more effective than dental floss.” More details below.

If you don’t mind flipping out the rechargeable model with a battery-operated one, the Waterpik WF-02 Cordless Water Flosser comes in at just over $35 shipped. This one delivers a similar feature set as the model above but with a slightly smaller 5-ounce water reservoir and two flossing tips with a lighter price tag to match.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch, we are tracking the regularly $80 Waterpik WP-562 Cordless Water Flosser down at $64 shipped. On the toothbrush side of things, we are also still seeing notable price drop on the Philips Sonicare DailyClean Electric Toothbrush down at just over $20 Prime shipped with 20% in savings to update your existing solution with a no-frills brand name model that won’t break the bank.

Waterpik WF-13 Cordless Rechargeable Water Flosser features:

Waterpik Cordless Pearl will help you maintain healthier gums and brighter teeth whether you are at home or on the go. It features a rechargeable battery and handheld portable design. Narrow hand grip and improved 360-degree tip rotation provide enhanced maneuverability for a handheld water flosser, plus Cordless Pearl features our new quiet flossing technology. 4 tips, 2 pressure settings (45-75 PSI), removable 7 oz reservoir (top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning), 45 secs of flossing time, rechargeable NiMH battery, charger (120VAC/60Hz North America only), 360 tip rotation, not for use in the shower.

