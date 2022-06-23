Refresh your smile with Waterpik’s Rechargeable Pearl Cordless Water Flosser at $52 (Reg. $70)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome Goodswaterpik
Reg. $70 $52

Amazon is now offering the Waterpik WF-13 Cordless Pearl Rechargeable Portable Water Flosser from $52.37 shipped in black or white. Regularly $70, this is the second-lowest price we have tracked on the white model (third on the black variant) since it launched on Amazon last August and within a couple bucks of the all-time low. WaterPik is one of the industry leaders in home water flossers and the Pearl model delivers a cordless treatment that can also accompany you on the road. The rechargeable battery and included charger are joined by features like 360-degree tip rotation (four tips are included here), a pair of pressure settings, and a dishwasher-safe removable 7-ounce water reservoir. It is said to remove “up to 99.9% of plaque and is up to 50 percent more effective than dental floss.” More details below.

If you don’t mind flipping out the rechargeable model with a battery-operated one, the Waterpik WF-02 Cordless Water Flosser comes in at just over $35 shipped. This one delivers a similar feature set as the model above but with a slightly smaller 5-ounce water reservoir and two flossing tips with a lighter price tag to match. 

If you’re looking to take it up a notch, we are tracking the regularly $80 Waterpik WP-562 Cordless Water Flosser down at $64 shipped. On the toothbrush side of things, we are also still seeing  notable price drop on the Philips Sonicare DailyClean Electric Toothbrush down at just over $20 Prime shipped with 20% in savings to update your existing solution with a no-frills brand name model that won’t break the bank. 

Waterpik WF-13 Cordless Rechargeable Water Flosser features:

Waterpik Cordless Pearl will help you maintain healthier gums and brighter teeth whether you are at home or on the go. It features a rechargeable battery and handheld portable design. Narrow hand grip and improved 360-degree tip rotation provide enhanced maneuverability for a handheld water flosser, plus Cordless Pearl features our new quiet flossing technology. 4 tips, 2 pressure settings (45-75 PSI), removable 7 oz reservoir (top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning), 45 secs of flossing time, rechargeable NiMH battery, charger (120VAC/60Hz North America only), 360 tip rotation, not for use in the shower.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
waterpik

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Waterpik’s WP-562 Cordless Water Flosser with mag...
LEGO’s Flower Bouquet and Bonsai Tree now on sale for...
Pad & Quill’s leather duffle and brief bags ...
Save 20% on Dremel's 4300 Rotary Tool and Accessories
LG’s first 4K OLED 48-inch 120Hz gaming monitor w...
Nintendo launches summer Switch game sale from $6: Zeld...
AKAI unleashes first MPC Key 61 all-in-one production r...
Save 28% on WORKPRO's 125-piece Household Tool Kit
Load more...
Show More Comments