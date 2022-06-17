Waterpik’s WP-562 Cordless Water Flosser with magnetic charger now $64 (Amazon low), more

Amazon is now offering the Waterpik WP-562 Cordless Advanced Water Flosser for $63.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80 and sometimes even more at Amazon, this is at least 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on this model. A notable option at home or on the road, this one ships with a magnetic charger that juices up the rechargeable battery in 4 hours with an onboard LED indicator. Alongside its three pressure intensity settings, it comes with four tips in the box and a removable 7 ounce water reservoir for easy refills (it can also get thrown in the dishwasher when needed). Head below for more details.

For something more affordable, take a look at the cordless Aquasonic Aqua Flosser. It sells for just under $40 shipped on Amazon with a travel bag, three intensity settings, and four flossing tips as well as a rechargeable lithium battery. We are also still tracking a couple more ongoing price drops on water flossers below:

Speaking of oral care upgrades, if you’re looking for a new electric toothbrush we are also still tracking a notable price drop on the no-frills Philips Sonicare DailyClean. Now going for less than $20.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, this one delivers a solid brushing experience without all of the bells and whistles to drive the price up. Get a closer look at the deal and feature set right here.

Waterpik WP-562 Cordless Water Flosser features:

ADVANCED HANDHELD CORDLESS WATER FLOSSER: Waterpik Cordless Advanced features a handheld design with quiet operation and a rechargeable battery. Convenient charger connects magnetically and charges in 4 hours; LED indicator lets you know when it’s time to recharge.

GREAT FOR TRAVEL: Cordless Advanced is portable and global voltage compatible; it includes a micro-fiber travel bag, tip storage case, and water plug for use on the go.

DENTIST RECOMMENDED: 9 in 10 dental professionals recommend the Waterpik brand. Waterpik is clinically proven and the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance.

