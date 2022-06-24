Save up to $320 on Anker RoboVacs and mops today: G30 $180, X8 $380, more from $104

Today, we have spotted some notable deals on Anker’s RoboVacs and mops ranging from entry-level model at $104 up to the higher-end offerings with up to $320 in savings. Woot via Amazon is now offering the eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $320, this model has bounced between $230 and $319 for almost all of this year and is now at the lowest price we have tracked in 2022. While not the latest and greatest from the brand, it still delivers smart navigation tech alongside app control, 2,000Pa suction power, and BoostIQ tech that automatically increases the power of the vacuum when needed to optimize performance. It also ships with a cleaning tool and the auto-return charging dock so it can juice itself back up when the battery power gets low. Head below for more Anker RoboVac offers from $104.

More Anker RoboVac and mop deals:

We are also still tracking a notable offer on Wyze’s regularly $329 smartphone-controlled LiDAR robot vacuum at $165. Just be sure to scope out the latest Roborock offers that include a series of more high-tech models including the S6 robo vacuum and mop that’s now $160 off the going rate. Everything you need to know is waiting for you right here.

Anker RoboVac G30 features:

Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0: With the Path Tracking Sensor, Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 allows for purposeful cleaning across all surfaces when compared to random path robotic vacuums.

2000Pa of Hard-Hitting Suction: The ultra-strong 2000Pa of suction power ensures more debris is picked up across all surfaces giving you noticeably cleaner floors.

App Control with Cleaning History: Complete all your cleaning needs right from your smartphone. When the job is done check-out where and when your RoboVac cleaned.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

