Wyze’s regularly $329 smartphone-controlled LiDAR robot vacuum now at $165 shipped

Walmart is now offering the Wyze Robot Vacuum for $165 shipped. This is a regularly up to $329 smart robot vacuum that is currently fetching $300 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $199. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find at $160 off. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, Wyze delivers a particularly economical, smart, and feature-rich cleaning solution, especially when it’s down at this price. LiDAR mapping in combination with seven sets of sensors allows this cleaner to navigate around obstacles, avoid falling downstairs, and create a neat path around each room in your space. Alongside no-go zones and triggering impromptu vacuuming session, the Wyze Robot Vacuum features smartphone control as well as 2100Pa suction power, multi-surface cleaning, 110 minutes of runtime, and auto-return charging. More details below.

A notable way to bring home a robot vacuum with some serious savings is with the Amazon renewed listing for the Anker eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S. This model isn’t quite as powerful or as intelligent as the Wyze option above, but it will deliver an autonomous vacuuming experience for even less at $110 shipped.

If you’re looking for a higher-end smart solution, we are still tracking some solid price drops on a series of models in the Roborock and iRobot lineups. With up to $300 in savings and models starting from $180, both of these sales events are a great way to land a new robot cleaner for the summer and for years to come thereafter whether it’s a flagship or more entry-level model. Then swing by our home goods hub for even more.

Wyze Robot Vacuum features:

PRECISION LIDAR MAPPING & EFFICIENT CLEANING -The Wyze Robot Vacuum knows your home better than you. It features seven sets of sensors to map your home, navigate around obstacles, and avoid falling downstairs. It uses the most advanced Lidar sensor to scan your rooms in seconds and navigates a neat path for each room, using straight-line movements to vacuum hardwood and carpet.

SMART & APP CONTROL- You can select a room and send your Wyze Robot Vacuum out for an impromptu cleaning. Have cords under your desk? Dog bowls in the corner? No problem. You can create a “No go zone” to tell your cleaner machine where it can’t go.

