Roborock’s smart S6 robo vac/mop handles chores at $360 (Up to $160 off ), more from $220

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its S6 Smart Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $359.99 shipped. Originally $600 before dropping to a regular price of $520 last year, it has more recently been sitting in the $460 range and is now an additional $100 off. This model delivers both autonomous vacuuming and mopping in a single unit with LiDAR navigation, neat Z-shape cleaning routes, no-go zones on each level of your home, and 2000pa suction power. Everything is controlled via the “Roborock App, Siri, and Alexa voice” commands alongside an onboard 180ml adjustable water tank and selective room cleaning options. Head below for more Roborock robotic vacuum deals.

For something even more affordable, dive into our ongoing price drop still live on Wyze’s regularly $329 smartphone-controlled LiDAR robot vacuum. You can pick this one up at $165 shipped right now to bring home a smart solution for about $55 less than the most affordable model above. You can take a deeper dive on the feature set and pricing break down in our previous deal post and be sure to swing by our hands-on review for impressions on the user experience as well.

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning.

Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by Roborock App, Siri and Alexa voice control.

Powerful 2000Pa Suction with Automatic Carpet Boost: Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

Convenient Selective Room Cleaning: Choose which rooms to be clean, and schedule cleaning for specific rooms to fit your needs and preferences.

