Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer reaches new low price at $50 (Save 44%)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer for $49.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. Normally going for $90, this 44% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this meat thermometer. Make sure you cook meat to perfection with Govee’s Wi-Fi-enabled meat thermometer with the Govee Home app notifying you when a set temperature is reached. You can set a custom temperature threshold or use one of the 28 USDA-Meat preset temperatures to take away the guesswork. The rechargeable battery can last up to 40 hours on a single charge as well. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you could instead go with the ThermoPro TP-16 Thermometer for $18 after the on-page coupon is clipped. Unlike the Govee option above, you do not get any Wi-Fi connectivity or app monitoring with three fewer temperature probes. You can set timers that can be set to notify you when to check whatever you’re cooking with the probe being able to handle temperatures up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit. There are even pre-programmed temperatures from the USDA with this thermometer so you can ensure the meat is cooked properly and safe. Saving some cash does come with some compromises, but this thermometer may be all you need.

Right now you can pick up the Cuisinart COS-330 Electric Smoker for $150, one of the best prices we’ve seen for this smoker with it not dropping below $169 on Amazon in the past year. This electric offering means you won’t have to worry about having a full propane tank and includes 548-square inches of cooking space.

Govee 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer features:

Detailed temperature data and easy-to-read charts are generated within 24 hours. Perfect for a quick review or an in-depth analysis of the temperature performance (Note: Charts cannot be stored or downloaded.)

Simply set your desired temperatures or choose a preset temperature. When the temperature is out of range, you’ll receive an instant notification on your mobile device and in the Govee Home App. Please avoid directly putting the meat thermometer on hot surfaces. The temperature of the battery should not exceed 131°F/55℃.

The magnetic back can easily be attached to a refrigerator, oven, grill, or any other metal surface.

