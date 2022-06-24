Summer magazine sale from $5.50/yr.: Sports Illustrated, GQ, Men’s Health, more up to 95% off

This weekend’s Hello Summer DiscountMags sale is now live with some solid price drops on a wide range of titles to extend your subscriptions at a discount or to jump in for the first time. You’ll find offers on Men’s and Women’s Health to GQ, Bon Appetit, Taste of Home, Better Homes and Gardens, Conde Nast Traveller, National Geographic, National Geographic History, and Sports Illustrated, among many others. The usual free shipping and zero sales tax apply here as well as the option to send any of the titles in your cart to separate addresses, which makes for simple remote gifting and the like. Head below for more details.

One standout here is the 1-year subscription to Sports Illustrated for $14.99. This one previously sold for as much as $39 per year and more recently goes for $20 at Amazon where it has never dropped as low as today’s offer in years. This, again, is a solid chance to jump in for the first time or to add another year to your existing sub. Loads of action photography lands on you coffee table here alongside professional sports analysis, previews on upcoming seasons, behind-the-scenes access to your favorite players, and much more.

Browse through the entire DiscountMags Hello Summer event right here. And outside of the DiscountMags event, you can score a year of Wired magazine for $5 at Amazon, which is matching the lowest total we have seen this year.

Speaking of digital reading, we are now tracking a new all-time low on the previous-generation Kindle Paperwhite at $70, down from the regular $130 price tag as well as refurbished options starting from just $40 shipped. Then land up to 80% off this month’s selection of top-rated Kindle eBooks starting at $1 and grab your Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies.

Sports Illustrated magazine features:

Sports Illustrated Magazine is one of the leading sports magazines in the world. Every issue features a wide range of sports-related articles and photographs, including columns written by the leading sports analysts and announcers. From previews of upcoming seasons to articles detailing the world behind the scenes, Sports Illustrated Magazine offers a one-of-a-kind look at your favorite players and teams.

