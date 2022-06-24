Amazon’s prev-gen. Kindle Paperwhite hits all-time low at $70 (Reg. $130), more from $40

Ahead of this year’s upcoming current-generation Kindle reader offers, Amazon is now offering its previous-generation Kindle Paperwhite model for the particularly low price of $69.99 shipped. The regularly $130 digital reading tablet is now 46% or $60 off the going rate and sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. It might not be the latest and greatest out there, but comes in at well under the $140 price tag on the latest model, is now surely below the upcoming Prime Day price on the 2021 edition, and easily stands up against the other current models in the $70 price range. It features that 300 ppi glare-free display “that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight” around the pool and at the beach this summer alongside 8GB of storage to carry your entire reading library anywhere. From there, a single battery charge “lasts weeks” within a waterproof design that can “withstand accidental immersion in water.” Check out our hands-on review of the latest Paperwhite and head below for more details.

An even more affordable Kindle reading experience comes by way of Amazon’s early Prime Day deal on its certified refurbished base model that drops to $39.99 shipped at checkout for Prime members. This unit was “refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.” Features include the 167 ppi glare-free display, 8GB of storage, and the usual ability to “highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size.”

Speaking of Prime Day 2022, we are already tracking a host of early price drops and promotions you’ll want to browse through below:

Previous-gen. Kindle Paperwhite features:

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath. Your Kindle has been tested to withstand accidental immersion in water.

Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.

Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

