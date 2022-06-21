Wired magazine 1-yr. subs back down to the 2022 Amazon low at $5 (At least 50% off)

Amazon is now offering 1-year subscriptions to Wired magazine for $5 with free delivery every month. Regularly as much as $30 and more typically in the $10 range, this is at least 50% off, matching the Amazon 2022 low, and only the second time we have seen it down this low this year. Just remember to manually cancel the subscription before the year is up in case Amazon renews it at full price and, instead, keep a closer eye on 9to5Toys for a lower-cost renewal. Wired magazine rarely goes on sale these days like it used to, making now a solid opportunity to lock-in a year on one of the best tech magazines out there. Head below for more details. 

For those unfamiliar with Wired, it covers everything from the latest in the world of tech including everything from a “helicopter on Mars” to the “next electrifying/terrifying leap in A.I.” It delivers “up-to-the-nanosecond coverage” of all things science, technology, games, gear, and the visionaries making it all happen. 

Prefer to do your reading digitally? You can still save up to 80% off this month’s selection of top-rated Kindle eBooks starting at $1 and be sure to scoop up your Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies while you’re at it. Then check out the new NOOK GlowLight 4e entry-level e-reader (it is now available for purchase) and head over to our media deal hub for all of this week’s best deals on movies and TV shows. 

Wired magazine features:

A helicopter on Mars. What to expect post-Covid. The next electrifying/terrifying leap in A.I. explained. WIRED gives you up-to-the-nanosecond coverage of how technology and the people behind it are changing the world around you. For less than $1 a month, get unlimited access to best-in-class reporting on science and technology, games and gear, and the visionaries and changemakers making it all happen. Catch up to the future on your terms with the WIRED print edition and full access to the archive of stories on wired.com. Stare the future right in the eye.

