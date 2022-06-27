Amazon summer JBL Bluetooth speaker sale now live from under $30 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon has now kicked off a notable summer JBL portable Bluetooth speaker sale with deals starting for under $30. You can score the JBL Go 3 at $29.95 shipped. Regularly $50 and sometimes available in the $40 range, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Available in a range of color options, JBL’s Go 3 delivers ultra-portable audio that can come along for the ride just about anywhere your summer adventures might take you. Alongside “surprisingly big audio and punchy bass,” it features a sort of fabric-wrapped design with an IP67 water and dustproof rating and 5 hours of battery life per charge over the included USB-C cable. Bluetooth streaming functionality from any of your smart devices is in place here as well. Head below for more JBL speaker deals.

You can get a good look at each of the colorways on sale via Amazon’s JBL sale landing page. You’ll also find a solid $30 price drop on the larger and more powerful FLIP 5 model at just under $100 as well. JBL makes some of the best and most vibrant Bluetooth speakers in the price range and now’s your chance to land one at a discount as the summer really sets off.

Then check out V-MODA’s new headphones that double as personal sound system as well as the third-generation Marshall Bluetooth speakers as well. But we also just recently had a chance to take a hands-on look at the new ultra-portable models from he brand with the latest edition Willen and Emberton II speakers that deliver that Marshall design approach in a compact form-factor. Dive in for yourself right here.

JBL Go 3 features:

JBL pro sound delivers surprisingly big audio and punchy bass from go 3’s ultra-compact size.

JBL go 3’s ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its design make it look as great as it sounds. JBL go 3 is ip67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

JBL go 3 gives you up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.

