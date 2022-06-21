V-MODA unveils new S-80 wireless headphones that double as personal speakers

Today, V-MODA is unleashing its new headphones known as the S-80. The brand has become well known for its unique, sharp angular design approach and use of premium materials, but this time around V-MODA is issuing new headphones they say also double as a “personal speaker system.” The S-80 are not only the brand’s “first all-wireless headphones,” but they also feature a sort of flipping design that allows them to be used as a personal around the neck speaker setup. Head below for a closer look.

New headphones from V-MODA double as personal speakers

V-MODA is best known for its Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (check out our hands-on review of the Rolling Stones special edition set) for most folks, but it appears to be going with a somewhat more streamlined profile this time around to deliver “exceptional sound without the bulk of full-size phones.”

Despite the more sleek design and softer angular treatment, V-MODA’s new headphones still carry metal hardware (with various color options) as well as the brand’s shield-shaped earcups from the Crossfade lineup. You’ll also find support for Qualcomm aptX HD and AAC codecs as well as the V-MODA interchangeable magnetic shields (OV3) for “color and surface customization options, allowing users to adjust the appearance to match their apparel or promote their personal brand.”

The real novel design element of the new headphones from V-MODA comes by way of the S-80’s 2-in-1 design that delivers a traditional on-ear listening experience with an around-the-neck speaker setup:

…by twisting out the ear cups, S-80 is instantly transformed into a high-quality personal speaker system that can be worn around the neck or placed on a tabletop for sharing music with friends and family.

V-MODA says that as soon as the user flips the earcups up in to the speaker position, whether around the neck or on a tabletop, “smart internal circuitry” kicks into action to automatically adjust EQ and volume settings “for the optimum sound presentation.”

Now up for pre-order, the new V-MODA S-80 headphones carry a $399.99 list price and are available in a few color combinations: white with silver metal hardware, black with silver metal hardware, and black with rose gold metal hardware.

9to5Toys’ Take

The premise is an interesting one here, but it all hinges on just how smart that “smart internal circuitry” actually is. I mean it would have to more than just boosting the volume otherwise we are just looking at a regular pair of new headphones, albeit with that V-MODA quality build, that have earcups that flip around – certainly not a novel feature by any means. But considering the brand’s pedigree in what you might call the “almost-audiophile” space, I, for one, wouldn’t be surprised if the automatic speaker action was far more impressive than that.

