ASUS ROG Eye S 1080p60 webcam is made for streaming at Amazon low of $70 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Eye S Streaming Gaming Webcam for $69.99 shipped. Normally going for $100 at Amazon, today’s discount marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen there. Whether you’re already streaming or want to get started, having a solid camera is crucial. This one brings a lot to the table, including a 1080p 60FPS resolution, and a blue-glass filter that helps infrared light. You will also find that this camera has face auto exposure and autofocus tech to “help you stand out from the background and keep the image crisp.” There’s also an AI-powered noise-cancelling microphone if you don’t yet have a dedicated mic at the desk. Keep reading for more.

The Logitech C720 HD Pro Webcam would be a solid choice for those on a tighter budget. At $18 on Amazon, you’ll find a 720p resolution offered here. Sure, it’s not the same 1080p 60FPS that today’s lead deal offers, but at the same time, 720p is just fine for most tasks, even some streaming setups.

Don’t forget that Satechi’s wired aluminum backlit W1 keyboard is currently on sale for $40, which is a 33% discount. This keyboard is made for Apple setups with its unique design that compliment’s the iconic computers. After checking that out, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

ASUS ROG Eye S Webcam features:

Smooth, Full HD quality: 1080p resolution and 60 fps output provide sharp, fluid video quality that captures every detail.

Brighter, clearer portrait shots: Face Auto Exposure and autofocus technologies help you stand out from the background and keep the image crisp.

Blue-glass filter: A specially treated lens blocks infrared light, reducing unpleasant color shifts.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!