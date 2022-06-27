Satechi’s wired aluminum backlit W1 keyboard is designed for Apple setups at $40 (Save 33%)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Slim W1 Wired Backlit Aluminum Keyboard for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is marking the best price of the year at $20 off while beating our previous mention by $8. This is lower than the expected July 4th sale, too. Delivering a wired upgrade to your workstation, Satechi’s Slim W1 keyboard is designed to pair with Apple setups thanks to a matching aluminum build. Packed within is a backlit design that connects to your Mac or iPad over USB-C. We previously took a hands-on look at the wireless model, which should give you a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

At the $40 price point, Satechi’s premium model above is going to be your best bet for an Apple-friendly solution. Though if you’re not all too keen on bringing home a wired peripheral, this offering from Logitech is worth a look. The K380 Bluetooth Keyboard might not come wrapped in an aluminum frame, but will let you easily switch between Mac, iPad, and other devices for just $30.

Though if you want the latest from Logitech, late last month the brand launched two new MX Mechanical keyboards which are perfect macOS companions. We detailed what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, but the final verdict was that these new debuts are certainly worth the room on your desk for a mix of Logitech’s fan-favorite features and an even more comfortable typing machine.

Satechi Slim W1 Aluminum Keyboard features:

Designed with Apple users in mind, the Slim W1 Wired Backlit Keyboard features an ultra-compact size and convenient function keys to transform your tablet into a fully functional workstation. Features backlit keys with three levels of brightness to adjust to the perfect lightning in any environment and function hot keys to easily adjust brightness, volume, search, pause, play, and more, at your fingertips.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!