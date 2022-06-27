Awair’s Element Air Quality Monitor integrates seamlessly with Alexa and Assistant at $218

Amazon is currently offering the Awair Element Indoor Air Quality Monitor for $218.27 shipped. Normally going for $299, this 27% discount marks a drop to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in 2022, with this deal coming within cents of the lowest 2022 price. The Awair Elements can track everything from temperature and humidity to CO2, VOCs, and PM2.5 particles with the Awair Home app providing real-time insight into what the monitor is detecting. The Element can be seamlessly integrated with Alexa or Assistant with the ability to set up smart home functionality such as turning the AC temperature down if the temperature is detected above a certain level. Check out our launch coverage to learn more about this monitor.

If you’re less interested in particulate monitoring, you should at least invest in a carbon monoxide detector like this one from Kidde for $20.50. This detector plugs into your wall and will constantly monitor for hazardous levels of carbon monoxide even if the power goes out with the integrated batter-backup. When dangerous amounts of carbon monoxide are detected an 85-decibel alarm will alert you immediately so everyone can stay safe. It is also important to occasionally test the alarm with the test button because the last thing you’d want is a faulty detector. With summer storms strengthening and hurricanes brewing, staying safe when running a generator is more important than ever.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals on lights, locks, cameras, and more. Right now you can pick up some Alexa/Assistant smart home cameras from blurams at up to 59% off, with a notable option being the 2K Smart Home Camera for $23.

Awair Element Indoor Air Quality Monitor features:

Everyday activities and household products can cause your indoor air quality to be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air Awair Element monitors temperature humidity carbon dioxide (CO2) chemicals (VOCs) and particulate matter (PM2. 5) and gives you real-time insight into your air quality Whether you’re looking to improve your sleep quality gain relief from indoor allergy symptoms manage eczema and asthma triggers or protect your health Element can give you the insight you need to create a healthier environment.

