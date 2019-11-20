Today Awair is introducing a new entry into its lineup of smart home air quality monitors. Awair Elements packs five sensors into a compact design complemented by a unique LED display for showcasing real-time status. Alongside just monitoring the air quality of your home, it’s able to command smart home devices for proactively fighting allergens and more. Head below for a closer look at the new release.

Awair Element tracks temperature, humidity, and more

The latest announcement from Awair comes just a few months after the company launched Glow C, a device that pairs the usual air monitoring with a smart home. Serving as the next in line for its original Glow monitor, today’s new debut similarly follows suit only to improve an existing device.

Much like the air quality monitor that preceded it, Awair Element can track everything from temperature and humidity to CO2, VOCs, and PM2.5 particulates. This gives the connected device the ability to keep tabs on allergen levels, various pollutants, and more. There’s a built-in display that shows realtime stats on Awair Element’s surroundings, and a smartphone app allows you to be notified when the temperature drops below a certain point, CO2 spikes, and more.

Now aside from just being able to monitor how air quality in your home is, Awair Element can also be proactive in keeping everything in check. Smart home functionality enters the mix, which allows the device to adjust a smart thermostat when it gets too hot, activate an air purifier to tackle dust influxes and more.

Aside from a new external design, one of the most critical ways that Awair Element stands out from existing products from the company is price. It retails for $149 and is now available for purchase direct from the company’s online storefront. That’s $50 less than the 2nd Edition monitor’s retail price. Other devices in the lineup are currently available at Amazon, so it’s likely only a matter of time before the same is true for its latest air quality monitor.

Awair touts that this is one of the most affordable options on the market that tracks all five of its incorporated stats. For comparison, Eve Room is another popular option and only monitors VOC, temperature, and humidity at the $100 price point. On the other hand, Airthings Wave Plus more closely competes with Awair Elements, but at $230.

9to5Toys’ Take

As someone who has been using Awair’s products for nearly a year now, the company’s latest seems like an enticing way to dive into air quality monitoring. Sure it won’t have me upgrade from the existing 2nd Edition monitor, but the lower price point will help draw in new adopters.

