Amazon’s Alexa/Google Assistant smart home cam Gold Box starts from just $23 (Up to 59% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, blurams (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 59% off its smart home camera systems. One notable offer is on the blurams 2K Smart Home Camera for $23.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is more than 40% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked in over a year, and the best we can find. It might not be as well known as the Anker models that are on sale right now, but it is an affordable way to bring some Alexa- and Google Assistant-ready smart home monitoring into your setup. The 2K resolution is joined by smart AI detection and smartphone notifications (no subscription or monthly fees required) as well as IFTTT integration with your other gear and live feeds to your smart devices. More deals and details below.

A quick look through the rest of today’s blurams Gold Box sale yields some notable options on both indoor and outdoor solutions starting from $24.50 Prime shipped. The 2-way audio model that monitors the outside of your property is down at $36.99 shipped with as much as 59% in savings and another 2022 Amazon low, for example.

Over in our smart home guide you’ll find plenty of discounts to upgrade your soon-to-be even more intelligent living space. Alongside this deal on TP-Link’s all-new energy monitoring HomeKit smart plugs, the aforementioned Anker smart camera sale is delivering a series of price drops on some of its latest models with deals starting from $64. You can browse through the various models on sale right now in today’s roundup.

blurams 2K Smart Home Camera features:

360°Coverage with 2K Resolution – blurams security camera automatically tracks the motion if detect motion. Features in IR-CUT function to capture crisp videos and photos from the day to night, even in the dim condition. Turn on privacy mode to protect your privacy. Smart AI Detection & Instant Alerts – Receive instant alerts on your phone if human, motion or abnormal sound detected in your house. Automatically record a 10-15 seconds alert video to the cloud and it will be saved for 24 hours (no subscription or monthly fees required). Smart Integration – Use your simple voice command to view blurams baby monitor live stream on Alexa or Google Assistant device with a screen or on your phone or tablet.

