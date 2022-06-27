Save up to $75 on refurb. Bose Revolve speakers with like-new warranties from $149 shipped

Bose is now offering in-house refurbished units of its SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker for $284 shipped in Luxe Silver or Triple Black. Regularly $329 brand new at Amazon where it hasn’t dropped any lower than $299 this year, today’s deal is the best price we can find on the “true 360-degree speaker.” You can also step down to the smaller SoundLink Revolve II in refurbished condition at $189 from the regular $219 or even the previous-generation SoundLink Revolve+ on sale for $149. On the Revolve+ II model, you’ll find dual-passive radiators, an omnidirectional acoustic deflector, speakerphone functionality, a water-resistant design, and softer bumpers around the top and bottom for protection against bumps and drops. The flexible fabric handle is a nice touch as well. The world-class Bose refurbishment program deliver the same warranty as the new units after being “thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards.” More details below.

While it’s hard to compete with the Bose sound quality, if you’re not looking to drop that kind of cash on your summer speaker this year, JBL has you covered. Amazon kicked off another notable sale this morning with ultra-portable and larger solutions starting from $30 shipped and with up to 40% in savings to sweeten the deal.

For something even more intelligent, take a look at the hybrid Google Nest Wifi Router systems that also went on sale this morning. Not only will they help blanket your home in reliable Wi-Fi coverage, but they also pack a Google Assistant speaker inside. You can get details on the full pricing breakdown and feature set in this morning’s deal post right here. Then swing by our portable Bluetooth speaker hub for more audio solutions at a discount.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker features:

This true 360° speaker was engineered to spread deep, jaw-dropping sound in every direction. That means, when everyone stands around it, everyone gets the same experience. If you set it near a wall, sound will radiate and reflect around the room, immersing you in that same feeling you felt at your favorite concert. And with a flexible handle, it’s designed to go wherever you want to bring the music.

