Google Nest Wifi Router systems all fall to Amazon lows from $119 (Save 30%+)

Amazon now discounts the Google Nest Wifi Router with two Points to $199 shipped. Down from its usual $349 price tag, this is a new all-time low at $50 under our previous mention. You’re also looking at $150 in savings, as well. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space thanks to the 3-node setup with support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. Alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If the lead package isn’t quite what you’re looking for in terms of coverage for your home, a pair of other Google Nest Wifi systems are also on sale right now. Both sitting at either new all-time lows or matching the best prices yet, these are just as notable markdowns as the lead deal with much of the same features attached. Right now, the Nest Router 2-pack is sitting at $163.32, down from $299 and marking a new low. Then there’s a single router for $119, down from the $169 you’d normally pay. Both of these can turn into Assistant speakers, but have less range than the lead discount.

If you’re looking for a different take on a home network upgrade, Synology’s latest release is hard to beat at the price or its feature set. Having just launched earlier this spring, the new RT6600ax router pairs exceptional Wi-Fi 6 with robust NAS functionality. So on top of blanketing your home with coverage, it can support hooking up a hard drive for some network storage to handle Time Machine backups and more.

Google Nest Wifi Router with Points features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

