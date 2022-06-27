Chefman’s 7-in-1 Toast Air Fryer Oven falls back to Amazon low for today only at $90 (Reg. $130+)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Toast-Air Convection Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $160 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, it more typically goes for $130 at Amazon and is now matching the all-time low there. This 7-in-1 cooker can air fry, bake, broil, convection bake, and features a warming function with the ability to double as a toaster as well. Undercutting just about all of the comparable big name brand options with today’s discount, it also has an adjustable temperature range up to 450-degrees, a large 20-liter capacity (“6 slices of toast or roasts a 5.5-pound chicken”), and includes a host of accessories: broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray, all of which are dishwasher-safe. More details below.

If a dedicated, personal-sized air fryer is better suited to your needs, take a look at the Chefman TurboFry 2-Quart Air Fryer. Now selling for just over $45, this is a newer model that hit Amazon at the top of the year and is now sitting at the lowest price we have tracked. Clearly it won’t provide the same mini oven features found above, but for smaller side dishes and some crispy golden fries, it will get the job done for about half the price.

When it comes to something even more versatile and capable, you’ll want to scope out the offer we spotted on the 10-in-1 Foodi Ninja multi-cooker this morning. Now matching the Amazon 2022 low, it also doubles as an air fryer and delivers a 6.5-quart capacity. Take a closer look at what it is capable of while it’s on sale and swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

Chefman Toast-Air Oven and Air Fryer features:

Use the Air Fryer Mode to create healthy and delicious food, with deep fried crispiness. Enjoy your favorite fried food without the calories or smell associated with deep frying. The high-speed fans speed up baking & provide that desired fried finish & flavor. This versatile 7-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and warms. Temperature range of 200-450°F makes it easy to achieve a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast a whole chicken, or perfect your avocado toast all in one appliance.

