Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer back to 2022 low: New $130 or refurb $90 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a notable $70 price drop that is now matching both our previous mention and the Amazon 2022 low. We haven’t seen this model go for less since Black Friday last year, and not by much at that. It delivers built-in air fryer action with a 10-in-1 setup that can also handle pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming, yogurt, sear/sauté, baking/roasting, broiling, and dehydration. You’ll also get a stainless steel nesting rack to accomodate the steam setting alongside enough space for a 5-pound chicken or a 6.5 pound roast (this model has an overall 6.5-quart capacity). Head below for more details and a solid offer on the Amazon renewed model.

Or, save even more and go with an Amazon renewed model. Typically $130 and now selling for $89.99 shipped, this one is now sitting at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon to deliver the same feature set as the model above for less. It ships with the usual 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee and is said to be “fully functional and in excellent condition.”

Swing by our home goods guide for more kitchen and cooking deals. This morning saw some of the best deals of the year on Breville’s home juicer and Bluicer lineup from $80. There are a range of models either matching the all-time Amazon lows or close to it with everything, including its bomco Bluicer options, neatly organized for your discounted purchasing pleasure right here.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer features:

The stainless steel pressure cooker that crisps. TenderCrisp Technology lets you quickly pressure cook to lock in juices, then swap lids for a crispy, golden air fry finish

10-in-1 versatility lets you pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep foods warm inside the pot

Stainless steel nesting broil rack lets you steam, broil, and add a layer of capacity and it easily stores inside the cooking pot

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!