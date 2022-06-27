Some of the best prices of the year just hit Breville’s home juicer and Bluicer lineup from $80

Amazon is now offering a host of solid price drops on Breville models to upgrade your at-home juicing capabilities starting from $80. First up, you can land the combo hybrid Breville 3X Bluicer for $319.95 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a solid $80 in savings and a return to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. You’ll also find the trimmed-down (less presets and speed settings) BJB615SHY model at $239.95 shipped, from the usual $300 price tag. Combining both blending and juicing capabilities into a single machine, it brings cold spin tech home alongside five one-touch programs and ten speed settings to deliver a proper and versatile nutrient extraction experience. Also ready to make smoothies and cocktails all summer long, it can turn “ice into snow,” comes with the pulp bin, a brushed stainless steel design, and a steel cutting disc surrounded by an Italian-made mesh filter for the juicer side of things. Head below for even more Breville juicer deals starting from $80.

More Breville juicer deals:

Alongside this deal on Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer, our home good guide is loaded with notable offers for around the house and backyard. We are also still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the 17-piece Elite Gourmet personal blender. Now marked down to just $30 shipped, this is a far more affordable solution than the Breville options and while not quite as powerful overall, will still help whip up the shakes and cocktails this summer. Get a closer look right here.

Breville 3X Bluicer features:

The Breville 3X Bluicer Pro is a blender and juicer in one; With a 3.5 inch wide chute, Cold Spin Technology, 5 one touch programs and 10 speed settings, you can extract fresh juice straight into a 50 oz jug and create smoothies, cocktails and much more

The 3X Bluicer Pro’s versatility allows you to blend, juice or combine fresh juice with blended mixes to enjoy all the nutrients, creating more vibrant, healthier creations; Maximize the freshness and get 3X the flavors, variety and fun

