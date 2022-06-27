Some of the best prices of the year just hit Breville’s home juicer and Bluicer lineup from $80

Amazon is now offering a host of solid price drops on Breville models to upgrade your at-home juicing capabilities starting from $80. First up, you can land the combo hybrid Breville 3X Bluicer for $319.95 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a solid $80 in savings and a return to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. You’ll also find the trimmed-down (less presets and speed settings) BJB615SHY model at $239.95 shipped, from the usual $300 price tag. Combining both blending and juicing capabilities into a single machine, it brings cold spin tech home alongside five one-touch programs and ten speed settings to deliver a proper and versatile nutrient extraction experience. Also ready to make smoothies and cocktails all summer long, it can turn “ice into snow,” comes with the pulp bin, a brushed stainless steel design, and a steel cutting disc surrounded by an Italian-made mesh filter for the juicer side of things. Head below for even more Breville juicer deals starting from $80.
More Breville juicer deals:
- BJE200XL Juice Fountain Compact $80 (Reg. $90)
- JE98XL Juice Fountain $144 (Reg. $180)
- BJE430SIL Juice Fountain $160 (Reg. $200)
- BJE530BSS Juice Fountain $224 (Reg. $280)
- BJE830BSS Juice Founatin $304 (Reg. $380)
- And even more…
Alongside this deal on Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer, our home good guide is loaded with notable offers for around the house and backyard. We are also still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the 17-piece Elite Gourmet personal blender. Now marked down to just $30 shipped, this is a far more affordable solution than the Breville options and while not quite as powerful overall, will still help whip up the shakes and cocktails this summer. Get a closer look right here.
Breville 3X Bluicer features:
- The Breville 3X Bluicer Pro is a blender and juicer in one; With a 3.5 inch wide chute, Cold Spin Technology, 5 one touch programs and 10 speed settings, you can extract fresh juice straight into a 50 oz jug and create smoothies, cocktails and much more
- The 3X Bluicer Pro’s versatility allows you to blend, juice or combine fresh juice with blended mixes to enjoy all the nutrients, creating more vibrant, healthier creations; Maximize the freshness and get 3X the flavors, variety and fun
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!