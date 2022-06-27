JSAUX launches one of the first USB-C Steam Deck docks with 4K60 HDMI, Ethernet, more

At the entrance to the weekend, JSAUX launched the an all-new Steam Deck dock with a 5-in-1 design. This all-new design offers acts as the stand for your Steam Deck and also adds plenty of I/O for your portable gaming setup. Coming in at $40, it’s also fairly budget-friendly for all it has to offer. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the latest JSAUX Steam Deck dock has to offer.

Steam Deck Dock from JSAUX packs 4K60 HDMI

The Steam Deck is Valve’s entrance into console…er, PC gaming. The famed company has been one of the biggest marketplaces for PC gamers for many years, but the Steam Deck is the brand’s first foray into actually building a full-on gaming platform.

Well, the Steam Deck has the ability to be docked and played on larger screens should you want to do that, making it quite versatile. While the official Steam Deck dock has been delayed, third-party companies are coming in clutch to help you with viable solutions to transform your portable PC into a full-on desktop.

The latest JSAUX Steam Deck dock has a 5-in-1 design. It uses a single USB-C cable to connect to the Steam Deck and has a slot to keep the handheld at a proper angle to see its display. On top of that, it supports up to 100W of power passthrough, sports 4K60 HDMI output, and even has dual USB-A 2.0 ports for hooking up peripherals. In addition to that, the Ethernet port supports up to 100Mb/s networking, though it won’t reach Gigabit speeds, sadly.

When it comes to pricing, JSAUX wanted to keep it fairly low-cost to help gamers enjoy a premium experience on a budget. Though there are lower-cost USB-C hubs, for a full Steam Deck dock this 5-in-1 solution comes in at $39.99 on Amazon. For all it has to offer, with 4K60 HDMI and 100W charging passthrough, that’s a fairly good price for a full-on dock design to keep the device upright and even cool thanks to its heat dissipation port. Delivery on Amazon is slated to begin in early July.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I do wish that this Steam Deck dock had USB 3.0 ports or Gigabit Ethernet, I do understand why it doesn’t. JSAUX only has a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 port to work with and is outputting 4K60 HDMI, which is pretty bandwidth intensive. Plus, when gaming, 10MB/s (or 100Mb/s) is plenty for online services, though using wireless networking could possibly net a faster experience in some scenarios. And opting for USB 2.0 was a smart choice too since you’ll likely only be using these ports for mice and keyboards, all of which function just fine with lower bandwidth. Either way, there’s a lot to like about this dock. It’s compact, feature-packed, and at $40, isn’t that expensive for what it offers.

