Command this Wemo Mini V3 Smart Plug with Siri, Alexa, or Assistant for $20 Reg. $25)

Amazon now offers the Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug V3 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $25, this is the first discount since back in April where it went for $0.50 less. Today’s offer is the second-best price of the year at 20% off, as well. While this isn’t the just-released model with Thread, this Wemo smart plug still delivers its most compact design yet, delivering an offering that won’t hog both outlets on the wall. Form-factor updates aside, there’s still the same reliable integration with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, that doesn’t depend on a hub and connects right to your Wi-Fi. Ideal for bringing everything from lamps, fans, heaters, humidifiers, and more into your smart home setup.

Having made our most recent list of best smart plugs, the Wemo Mini offering is certainly one of the compelling options on the market. But if the form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Though if you’re looking to pick up more than just a single smart plug, TP-Link just launched a new model earlier in the month and you can currently save on a 4-pack. Dropping the package down to $40, this marks each of the included plugs just $10, delivering support for Siri and HomeKit out of the box alongside the likes of Alexa and Assistant.

Wemo HomeKit Smart Plug features:

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug lets you control your electronic devices right from your phone or tablet. The Smart Plug uses your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of lamps, fans, and more with no subscription or hub required. Simply plug the Smart Plug into an electrical outlet, plug a device into the Smart Plug, and control your device using the free Wemo app or by using your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.

