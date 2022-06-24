TP-Link’s all-new energy monitoring HomeKit smart plugs see first discount at $44 for four

Earlier in the month, TP-Link launched the latest addition to its Kasa lineup with some of its very first smart home offerings to arrive with HomeKit out of the box. Amazon is now offering the first discount yet on the new releases, with the Kasa HomeKit Smart Plug 4-pack dropping to $44.13 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer is the first discount so far and a new all-time low at $6 off. Equipped with HomeKit support, the notable features only start there. Alongside access to Siri, there’s also Alexa and Assistant voice control to go with support for the companion app. Not to mention, each smart plug sports energy monitoring support for tracking electricity usage and power vampires. No hub is required, either. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect and you can head below for more.

As notable as the lead deal is for those who want the latest and greatest, or just want to take advantage of HomeKit control, there are of course ways to get in on the smart plug game for less. A 4-pack of its standard offerings will only set you back $25 right now at Amazon, offering much of the same form-factor for 43% less. These won’t work with Siri nor will they monitor energy usage, but the support for Alexa and Assistant will be enough for many smart home owners.

But if the Kasa mini form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Kasa HomeKit Mini Smart Plug features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible smart plug fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the devices in your home. Use the smart Wi-Fi home plug to monitor your connected device’s energy usage in real-time and view its historical power consumption within the Kasa Smart app. 1800W, 15A max load supported. Enjoy an extremely easy and quick setup process with this Amazon Frustration-Free Setup.

