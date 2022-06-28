Anker Gold Box takes up to 35% off charging stations, power banks, more from $22

After originally going live as a now-expired discount on a single USB-C charger, Amazon has refreshed its Anker Gold Box with a fresh selection of chargers and accessories through the end of the day. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick this time around is the Anker 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station at $89.99. Down from $120, this is one of the very first discounts to date at $30 off and a new all-time low. This versatile charger is ready out of the box to handle everything in your Apple setup. The main Qi charging pad dishes out 7.5W to iPhones, while Apple Watch owners will find a built-in puck. Below is a Lightning plug to dock AirPods on, with a USB-A port on the back for another wired connection. Plus, you’ll find a 60W wall adapter and 5-foot cable in the box to round out the package. Head below for more.

Other Anker Gold Box highlights:

If you’re looking for another solution to charge your entire Apple kit, we’re also tracking a rare discount on Anker’s 3-in-1 PowerWave Go. This versatile power station can handle the needs of everything from your iPhone to Apple Watch and AirPods with a removable battery for taking on-the-go. It’s now sitting at $140, delivering a rare discount from the usual $200 price tag.

Anker 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features:

Power up your phone, Apple Watch, and more all at the same time with two wireless charging surfaces, a Lightning connector dock, and a USB-C output port. Compatible with iPhone 13 and all other Qi-enabled phones, Apple Watch Series 1-7, AirPods Pro, and more via the 18W USB-C port on the back.

