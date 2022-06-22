Anker’s 3-in-1 PowerWave Go refuels your entire Apple kit at new all-time low of $140 (Save $60)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its PowerWave Go 3-in-1 Charging Stand for $139.99 shipped when code ANKERA83 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $60 off. On top of just marking the first discount of the year, this is also $13 under our previous mention from last fall. Arriving as the most capable charger from Anker yet, its new PowerWave Go packs in three different ways to refuel the devices in your Apple kit. Powered by one of the new 45W Nano II GaN chargers, it can handle charging up your iPhone thanks to a Qi stand that also doubles as a removable power bank. That’s alongside a removable Apple Watch puck as well a spot to rest AirPods. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

While not quite as premium of a solution, this Anker 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station will tidy up your desk or nightstand in much the same fashion as the lead deal. Its $50 price tag is much more affordable than the lead deal, but ditches the removable power bank and requires you to bring your own Apple Watch charging cable. But for nearly a third of the cost, you’re getting a 10W Qi charging stand, bundled USB-C wall adapter, and a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and the like.

If neither of the Anker charging stands catch your eye, don’t forget that the brand started off the week by launching its own iPhone and Android essentials sale. Delivering discounts on GaN chargers, MagSafe accessories, and more, everything up for grabs this time around starts at $13.

Anker PowerWave Go features:

Fast charge your Apple Watch as well as 2 other devices at the same time. Works with Qi-compatible phones, AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro wireless charging cases. Easily detach the wireless portable charger or Apple Watch charging module to give your devices a power boost when you’re out and about. Don’t worry about taking off your case whenever you have to charge. PowerWave Go 3-in-1 Stand is able to transmit power directly through protective cases.

