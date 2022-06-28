Yummly’s magnetic Smart Meat Thermometer now matching 2022 low at $75 (Reg. $129)

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices of the year on the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $129, this one is now also marked down at Best Buy and matching the Amazon 2022 low we have only tracked once before back in February. This offer is also matching the lowest price we have tracked in nearly a year now. There are certainly more affordable meat thermometers out there, but not very many that are as elegant-looking and feature-rich as Yummly. Alongside a magnetic charging dock included in the package, this model delivers a completely wireless setup with a leave-in stainless steel probe that “continually monitors your food to help you grill, roast, and pan-fry with ease.” Real-time updates on your cooking job are delivered straight to your smart device of choice from up to 150 feet away alongside a series of built-in timers and alerts that let you know “when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest.” Additional details below.

A more cost-effective solution comes by way of the ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer. There’s no magnetic charging dock, smartphone notifications, or a leave-in probe here, but at just $12 Prime shipped, it seems like it might be worthy trade off for some folks.

Elsewhere in kitchen deals, Vitamix kicked off its annual summer sale yesterday to deliver up to $100 in savings on its pro-grade blenders with deals starting from $290 and lengthy warranties to go with them. Just be sure to also swing by our home goods deal hub for offers on everything from air fryers and multi-cookers to vacuum sealers and lighting. One highlight here is Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer that has now returned to the Amazon 2022 low.

Yummly Smart Thermometer features:

Completely wireless: The Yummly Smart Thermometer monitors temperature throughout cooking — no strings (or wires) attached.

Bluetooth connected: Control your cooking from up to 150 feet away with the free Yummly app on your smartphone or tablet.

Built-in timers and alerts: Go ahead and multitask. We’ll tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest.

Assisted cooking programs: Preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate guesswork for food done right. Tap what you’re cooking, choose how well you’d like it done, and we’ll let you know when your food is ready.

Leave-in thermometer: Stainless steel probe continually monitors your food to help you grill, roast, and pan-fry with ease.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!