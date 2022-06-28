Pokémon’s new Professor Juniper bundle sees first discount to $37 with 7 TCG booster packs

After seeing the latest Pokémon TCG expansion land last month with Astral Radiance, the Pokémon Company is looking to hold over Trainers eager for the next wave of cards with a unique new bundle. Seeing its first discount today, Amazon is now offering the Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection for $37.41 shipped. Down from $40, this one has been harder to find on store shelves and is a rare chance to save on the latest from Pokémon in any capacity. Packed into a milk carton-style box, the Professor Juniper pack is centered around the Pokémon Professor from Unova and features seven booster packs on top of some promo cards and other accessories.

Professor Juniper collection in stock and on sale

Included in the Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection, you’re getting seven of the latest booster packs from the Pokémon TCG. While you’ll have to actually go pick up one of the booster boxes or Elite Trainer packs to score anything from the all-new Astral Radiance set, this bundle does pack several of the more recent expansions to the card game.

In total, you’re getting three of the Pokémon TCG Brilliant Stars and Chilling Reign packs, as well as two Fusion Strike and a single Evolving Skies booster. Each of the packs are based around Pokémon Sword and Shield, and include ten cards per. But because this is all about Professor Juniper, Trainers can also expect to get some other TCG goodies. There is notable a full-art foil Professor’s Research Supporter card featuring the Gen Five Professor, as well as card sleeves and a deck box.

Today’s discount drops each of the seven packs down to about retail price, meaning you’re getting all of the extra gear without paying extra. And as far as Pokémon TCG bundles go, this is one of the more unique ones. It’s not quite a full Elite Trainer Box, providing an even better value for Trainers looking to score some of the chase cards from previous expansions or get in on the more recent Pokemon TCG sets like Brilliant Stars.

We’ve previously reviewed several of the packs included in the Professor Juniper bundle, with Brilliant Stars and Fusion Strike leaving pretty solid impressions as far as new additions to the TCG go. Though if you want the latest from the Pokémon catalog, be sure to go check out what Astral Radiance has in store for Trainers. It’s easily one of the more unique collections in recent memory and comes packed with the first cards fully inspired by Pokémon: Legends Arceus that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection features:

Research Your Next Strategy—with Professor Juniper! Professor Juniper guides new Pokémon Trainers as they begin their journey, and in the Pokémon TCG, her in-depth research can help you find the cards you need to succeed! In this premium collection, you get a full playset of the Professor’s Research Supporter card featuring Professor Juniper, plus a protective deck box, card sleeves, coin, and more tournament-ready accessories. You’ll also find a stack of Pokémon TCG booster packs and a code that unlocks another full playset of Professor’s Research in Pokémon TCG Live!

