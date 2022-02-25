Hands-on: Pokémon’s new Brilliant Stars TCG set is now available, here’s everything you need to know

Today, the Pokemon Company is officially dropping the latest expansion to its popular TCG. Brilliant Stars arrives as the latest set from the trading card game with an entirely new assortment of Pokémon based around Sword and Shield with some Legends: Arceus action sprinkled in for good measure. While stores will likely be sold out of the new cards, there’s still plenty of ways to get in on the launch day action at Amazon and other retailers. Head below for everything you can expect from the Pokémon Brilliant Stars TCG expansion as well as some highlights from the set.

Pokémon Brilliant Stars now available

Now that Pokémon Brilliant Stars is available, the best way to get in on the action is by picking up one of the booster boxes. These include 36 packs of the all-new expansion, with 10 cards each. While there are only 170 cards this time around in the expansion Brilliant Stars has a smaller assortment of cards than the Fusion Strike expansion we saw previously. That gives you a better chance of scoring some of the more eye-catching inclusions this time around.

Right now at Amazon, you can score a Pokémon Brilliant Stars booster box for under the $150 retail price. They’re currently sold out at most retailers, including the official Pokemon Center, so locking in your order online here gives you a chance to score the latest TCG without having to journey from store to store looking at sold-out selections and empty shelves.

If you’re new to the Pokémon TCG, you can also opt for the Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box. This more affordable starter set gives you everything you need to dive into the latest expansion with eight booster packs, card sleeves, and more in a collectible box. This one enters at $44.99 right now via Amazon, as well. I’d recommend going this route if you just want a taste of what to expect from the expansion and don’t plan on completing the set.

Regardless of which way you end up going, the focus this time around across the board is Sword and Shield. Though Pokémon Legends: Arceus fans will note some inspiration from the new title included in Brilliant Stars, too.

Full art cards are taking center stage this time around with an assortment of new foil artworks, reverse holos, and Secret Rare releases. I’m sure the trainer cards are going to be a big draw for many Pokémon fans, with Ciynthia, Acerola, and Marnie being some of the highlights.

As always with any new Pokémon TCG set, Charizard is going to be the most appealing of all the cards, and Brilliant Stars is keeping up that trend. There’s a new VSTAR version with rainbow foil that is sure to excite Trainers, as well as some other full artwork designs. I personally love the new Eeveelution prints this time around and will hopefully be able to secure the whole set.

Even the common cards this time around are fun in my book, with Sinnoh Starters being prominently featured alongside some other evolutions.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As someone who is a bit newer to the TCG hobby, Pokémon Brilliant Stars has definitely proven to be one of the more eye-catching releases as of late. It might not live up to the hype of Celebrations and its nostalgia-driven fanfare, but there is so much to be excited about this time around.

If you’re like me and got back into the Pokémon TCG because of the 25th anniversary pack, Brilliant Stars definitely delivers in a way that the previous expansion, Fusion Strike, did not. I love all of the full art cards in the set and being able to get some cards that fit in with Legends: Arceus has been great. The Pokémon Company was kind enough to send some of the new cards over, and once again, I am just giddy getting to open packs. There are so many of my favorite Pokémon included in Brilliant Stars, which makes it even more of an exciting set for this Trainer.

Buy the Pokémon Brilliant Stars Booster Box or Elite Trainer Box now

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!