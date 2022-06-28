Save $110 on Char-Broil’s The Big Easy TRU-Infrared smoker/grill at $160 Prime shipped

Woot is offering the Char-Broil The Big Easy TRU-Infrared Smoker and Grill for $159.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it goes for $270 at Amazon and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This outdoor cooker will let you smoke, roast, or grill with one single unit. It has 180-square inches of cooking area and it can even hold up to 25 pounds for roasting. There’s a smoker box for added flavor and you can use this system with its TRU-Infrared technology to “evenly cook turkey, ribs, roast” and more. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $25 once you clip the on-page coupon. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from inside the house without opening the grill’s lid, helping keep the smoke buildup in the chamber where it belongs.

Don’t forget to pick up this 4-pack of solar outdoor LED lights for $11.50 each while the kit is on sale for $46 at Amazon. It’s down 30% from its normal going rate and being solar powered you’ll find that these lights can be set up anywhere.

Char-Broil The Big Easy Smoker/Grill features:

The Big Easy Smoker Roaster & Grill lets you smoke, roast and grill – all in one

TRU-Infrared technology cooks food evenly and juicy with no flare-ups

Evenly cook turkey, ribs, roast, or other cuts of meat in the roasting basket

Holds up to 25 lbs for roasting and has 180 square inches of cooking area for grilling

Use the smoker box for added flavor; temperature control from 9,000 to 18,000 BTU’s

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!