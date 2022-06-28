Add four solar outdoor LED lights to your yard for just $11.50 each, now $46 (Save 30%)

CarLink (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of KUFUNG Solar-powered Outdoor LED Lights for $46.19 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code GW4Y7M39 at checkout. Down from $66, today’s deal saves 30% and makes the lights right around $11.50 each. While most outdoor LED lights flush mount to your home, these have a longer neck that sticks out from the side to ensure that a larger area is illuminated. There’s a built-in motion sensor as well which turns the light on if there’s movement within 10 to 25 feet. Each light outputs up to 600 lumens in bright mode and makes for a great way to add extra brightness to your yard or patio ahead of July 4th and into the summer. Keep reading for more.

If you’re trying to add area lighting to your yard, then today’s deal is what we recommend checking out. However, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and are waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $15 once you clip the on-page coupon right now on Amazon, saving you a few bucks and delivering a different experience in the process.

Speaking of July 4th, did you see the Tribit XSound Mega Portable Bluetooth Speaker that’s on sale right now? Down to $70 from its normal $100 going rate, you’ll find that this speaker is water-resistant and ready to go for up to 20 hours on a single charge, making it a great way to enjoy some tunes when family or friends come over this weekend.

KUFUNG Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

This solar flood light is designed with two 180-degree active joints. You can adjust to any angle you want, and it will be very stable after tightening the screws in two joints.

This solar light works with high-quality/sensitivity photosensitive device, which can sensitively sense moving objects in 10-25 feet with 120 degrees range. It can react quickly to protect you in dark environment and it can also warn to the thief as a “solar security motion lights outdoor”.

Polysilicon solar panels used, which have 1.2-1.25 times conversion efficiency than traditional panels, still work in a rainy day-waterproof. Also this solar light built in a 2200MAH rechargeable lithium battery to keep working long time than other products. Normal full charged time in 6 hours under sunshine.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!