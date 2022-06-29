Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad now starts at $309 with up to $50 off higher-end configs

Amazon is now offering a mid-week discount on Apple’s latest 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB for $429 shipped. Normally fetching $479, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while matching an Amazon all-time low. The savings also continue over to the 64GB model at $309, as well as the first discounts yet on cellular configurations at $49 off. Regardless of which model you opt for, these all deliver Apple’s latest entry-level iPad experience that comes powered by the new A13 Bionic chip. Said to be 20% faster than its predecessor, that extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale so you can save a few dollars at $99. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

Elsewhere in our Apple guide this week, we’re seeing a pair of notable M1 Pro MacBook Pro discounts. Arriving ahead of all the holiday weekend sales that are sure to arrive in the coming days, you can save $200 on both 14- and 16-inch machines at the second-best prices to date.

iPad 2021 features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

