Upgrade your camera setup from $6 in today’s SmallRig Gold Box: Tripods, mounts, tools, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official SmallRig (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 26% off and a series of new all-time lows on its camera mounts, tripods, tools, and other content creator accessories. You can land the SmallRig Selection 78-inch Camera Tripod for $62.39 shipped. Regularly $80, this is only the second price drop we have tracked since it launched on Amazon last September and within $1 of the all-time low. This is an aluminum, universally compatible rig that works with all “all cameras and equipment with 1/4″-20 and 3/8″-16 threaded holes,” from DSLR models to action cams, smartphones, and even projectors. It delivers a 2-in-1 tripod and monopod setup with a 360-degree detachable ball head alongside a smartphone holder, quick release plate, Allen wrench, and a carry bag. Head below for more SmallRig camera gear from just over $6.

Today’s SmallRig camera accessory sale delivers Gold Box pricing on a wide range of accessories for your content creator kit. From clamp mounts and extendable arm holders to selfie sticks, field-ready multi-tools, camera cage grips, mics, lighting, and much more. The deals start from $6 Prime shipped with a series of Amazon all-time lows available for today only.

While we are on the subject, take a look at the new SANDMARC iPhone Tripod Pro that just launched earlier this month. This one is now available for pre-order at 10% off to give your portable content creation setup a boost with one of the brand’s pro-grade solutions at $180 shipped. You’ll also want to check out our hands-on review of the brand’s gorgeous leather iPhone 13 case that supports its range of iPhone lens attachments and more.

SmallRig 78-inch Camera Tripod features:

This tripod for camera is universally compatible with all cameras and equipment with 1/4″-20 and 3/8″-16 threaded holes, such as DSLR cameras, sports cameras, and mirrorless cameras. It can also be used with mobile phones and projectors. The aluminum tripod can be easily turned into a monopod or walking stick, it is a good companion for you to go hiking or traveling. And the central pole can be inverted to allow for low angle shooting and macro photography.4-section column legs with 3 quick release flip-locks allows you to adjust the working height from 18.5″ to 78.7″ in seconds. 19.6″ fold size is easily took to anywhere for outdoor photography.

