SANDMARC takes mobile filmmaking next level with new iPhone Tripod Pro, pre-order at 10% off

SANDMARC – maker of iPhoneography gear, cases, and more – is out with its new iPhone tripod. The SANDMARC Tripod Pro Edition is described as a full-sized tripod made from what the brand refers to as high-grade aluminum and a versatile ball-head to take your “iPhone content to new heights.” We were big fans of the brand’s gorgeous leather iPhone 13 case after getting a chance to go hands-on with it and its all metal camera housing, but now it’s time to take a closer look at its latest Apple handset accessory. Head below for more details and an exclusive pre-order discount.

SANDMARC iPhone Tripod Pro Edition

Now sitting alongside the mini Compact-Edition model, SANDMARC has put its new full-size pro iPhone tripod up for pre-order. The new iPhoneography accessory is looking to deliver a more professional-grade photography experience to iPhone artists while still maintaining a mobile form-factor.

A fully equipped & industrially built tripod made for iPhone. Compact size, quick adjustability & a pro-level ball head for portrait & landscape orientation. SANDMARC Tripod seeks to provide you with a seamless experience when shooting with your iPhone.

Made of “high-grade aluminum,” the new SANDMARC iPhone tripod is compatible with Apple’s latest iPhone 13 model handsets right back to the iPhone 4, 5, and SE models as well as “most DSLR/mirrorless cameras” and the GoPro Hero 9 and 10. The Pro Edition delivers a full-size solution with a maximum height of 63.4 inches carried by a fold-out four-leg setup weighing 2.43-pounds –large enough to get some serious work done and light enough to carry just about anywhere you might need it.

The new iPhone tripod ships with all of the hardware you need to connect your Apple device (and other gear) including the iPhone mount, ball-head, and Arca-Swiss plate as well as being compatible with all of SANDMARC’s cases and lenses (and presumably other brands). It delivers 360-degree panoramic rotation as well as support for both landscape and portrait orientations all while being “lightweight, easy to pack up [and featuring a design] for the on-the-go creator.”

The SANDMARC iPhone Tripod Pro Edition is available for pre-order now at $199.99 and will being shipping in “July 2022.” However, you can use our exclusive 9TO5TOYS discount code at checkout to knock your total down to $179.99 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take

In our experience with the brand thus far, you’re looking at high-quality gear that hits slightly above the somewhat pricey listings. The aforementioned leather iPhone 13 case, for example, is easily one of my personal favorites on the market, and that’s just for the beautiful look and feel of it, never mind its ability to connect with the SANDMARC ecosystem of add-on lens attachments. Just make sure you also check out the rest of its leather Apple gear accessories it launched back in April including leather bags, sleeves, and AirPods covers.

