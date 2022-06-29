These 50-qt. Coleman coolers keep ice cold for 4+ days from under $40 shipped (Reg. up to $60)

Walmart is now offering the Coleman 316 Series 50-quart Wheeled Cooler in the Blue Nights colorway for $39.84 shipped. Regularly $60, this is more than 32% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Just keep in mind, Amazon is now offering the black Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme down at $39.98 shipped, down from the regularly $50 or more price tag. Nearly identical in terms of interior capacity, the slightly more affordable model at Walmart delivers 4-day temperature retention while the Xtreme model keeps the contents cold for up to five. Both options can carry up to 84 cans and deliver some secondary seating when the lid is close alongside molded cup holders as well. Additional details below.Â

If a more basic solution will do the trick for you, this 48-quart Coleman is nearly as large as our lead deals here today and comes in at $35 shipped on Amazon right now. Itâ€™s not quite as feature-rich, but it is more than capable of keeping the beer and food cold on the campsite this summer.Â

Check out todayâ€™s offers on Traegerâ€™s Pro 575 WiFIRE and Pro 34 pellet grills while they are at Amazon 2022 lows. Just make sure you have some tunes to go with you on your adventures this summer as well. Amazonâ€™s latest JBL portable Bluetooth speaker sale is in full swing with models starting from just $30 shipped and you can browse through all of the details in our coverage right here.Â

Coleman 316 Series 50-quart Wheeled Cooler features:

The Coleman 316 Series 50 Qt Wheeled Cooler, 16.6â€³ W, Blue Nights has a fully insulated lid and body Keeps the Iceâ„¢ for up to 4 days in temperatures as high as 90Â°F, with room enough to fit up to 84 cans The heavy-duty 6-inch wheels and durable telescoping and pocket handles help you haul a full load. Drinks are always within reach and donâ€™t spill because of the cup holders molded to the lid. If more guests swing by the tailgate or picnic, youâ€™ve got an extra seat with the Have-A-Seatâ„¢ lid that supports up to 250 lbs.

