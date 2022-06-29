Eddie Bauer July 4th Sale cuts 50% off best-sellers + extra 50% off clearance

The Eddie Bauer 4th of July Sale takes 50% off select styles as well as an extra 50% off clearance with code CAMPING50 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The Men’s Guide Pro Shorts are currently marked down to $53 and would make a fantastic style for summer. To compare, these shorts are regularly priced at $70. This style is available in several color options and are infused with stretch, which is great for adventures. They feature UPF 50 sun protection and are great to travel with, due to its highly-packable design. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 900 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below.

Finally, be sure to check out the Dick's Sporting Goods July 4th Flash Sale that's offering up to 50% off Nike, adidas, TravisMatthew, and much more.

