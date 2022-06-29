Govee’s Smart RGBIC Table Lamp will light up your room with Alexa/Assistant support at $51

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is now offering its Smart RGBIC Table Lamp for $50.99 shipped. Normally going for $60, this 15% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve seen, which is also the lowest price we’ve seen since September 2021. This table lamp will connect to your home Wi-Fi to be integrated with Alexa or Assistant for hands-free controls alongside the Govee Home app that will give you ultimate control over the lamp. There are over 40 preset scenes you can set, or you can make your own with the DIY Mode inside the app. The RGBIC technology Govee uses here allows this lamp to display multiple colors at once with the Vibrant Rainbow Mode really showing this off. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the meross Smart Table Lamp for $28 after you clip the on-page coupon. This lamp will also connect to your home Wi-Fi and has the added benefit of Apple HomeKit integration alongside Alexa and Assistant, though you will need a HomeKit bridge for remote control. There are even some simple touch controls for adjusting the lamp without talking or pulling out your phone. Some similar features between the two lamps are the ability to set timers and schedules, change through multiple colors, and even change the white light temperature for a warmer or cooler feel in your room.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals on lights, locks, cameras, and more. Right now you can grab Govee’s new modular Tri Smart Light Panels for $160 which is only the second discount and the second-lowest price we’ve tracked. There is also a sale going on for the Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp for $201.50 as a more premium smart home option.

Govee Smart RGBIC Table Lamp features:

Creative DIY Mode: Our intuitive DIY mode, via the Govee Home app, allows you to personalize light effects and save them for later. With Finger Sketch, you can draw color patterns on the app and apply them to your portable table lamp.

Hands-Free Control: The smart table lamp is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Free up your hands and manage your bedside lamp with simple voice commands.

Sync Your Music: With a built-in mic, the portable desk lamp can sync to any music type. Choose from 4 music modes and watch in glee as your lights dance to the rhythm of your favorite songs, energizing your mood effortlessly.

