Philips Hue’s new Gradient Signe Table Lamp sees first Amazon discount to $201.50

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp for $201.52 shipped. Normally fetching $220, today’s offer amounts to the first cash discount on the lamp by itself at $18.50 off. Not to mention, this is also a new all-time low. As one of the more recent additions to the Philips Hue stable, its new Gradient Signe Table Lamp can be placed pretty much anywhere to add some extra ambient lighting into the mix. The upright design can splash multiple colors at a time onto the wall or behind a TV with addressable LEDs that pair with the rest of your Hue setup over Bluetooth or Zigbee for the full HomeKit experience. Head below for more.

Serving as a much more affordable alternative, Govee sells a similar lamp with addressable RGB lighting for half the cost. While the biggest downside here is a lack of HomeKit support, either out of the box or added on later with a hub, you’ll still benefit from Wi-Fi control, support for Alexa and Assistant, and that unique color LED design. The color accuracy isn’t likely to be as good as with Philips Hue either, though at just $100 the trade-offs are certainly going to be worth it to some smart home owners.

As far as a more compact offering goes, Philips Hue also recently launched a new Gradient Tube lamp earlier in the spring. This one takes a similar approach to the lead deal, but with a horizontal orientation for placing beneath a TV, in some shelves, and more. There’s the same addressable RGB lighting features as well as support for Bluetooth and Zigbee standards, all of which you can catch up on in our launch coverage.

Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp features:

Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor. Easily control your smart lights with the touch of a button on the Hue App or just the sound of your voice. You can also add smart accessories to your system to enjoy the convenience of controlling your entire house, inside and outside.

