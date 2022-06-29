IOGEAR’s 4K USB-C Dock Pro Station supports Switch with Game+ Mode at 2022 low of $52.50

Amazon is offering the IOGEAR 4K USB-C Dock Pro Station with Game+ Mode at $52.60 shipped. For comparison, this dock normally goes for $70 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since January of last year when it hit $50. While USB-C docks are fairly universal, there are still some functions that can require them to be a bit special. Nintendo Switch is one of those functions, where some docks work fantastic, and others don’t. Well, IOGEAR’s 4K USB-C Dock Pro Station is made with Switch gamers in mind with its Game+ mode that allows you to use it with your portable console to have HDMI out (up to 4K30), USB ports, and up to 60W USB-C PD charging. The dock also works with MacBooks, iPads, Android smartphones, and just about anything that supports USB-C. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, it’s hard to deny the value offered by Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub. You’ll find that it also supports 4K HDMI and USB-A, but also packs up to 100W of charging passthrough and both SD/microSD slots. At $35, it’s a great value too. Just keep in mind that Anker does state this dock is incompatible with the Nintendo Switch, meaning if that’s what you’re after, today’s lead deal is the hub to get.

Do you have the Steam Deck as your portable gaming setup? Well, if so, then don’t forget about the brand-new JSAUX USB-C hub made specifically for Valve’s portable computer. It launched earlier this week and comes in at an affordable $40, bringing with it 4K HDMI, Ethernet, and USB-A support on top of charging passthrough.

IOGEAR 4K USB-C Dock Pro Station features:

The Dock Pro 60 USB-C 4K Station with Game+ Mode is a portable, multi-device universal docking solution that connects, charges, adds ports and expands viewing to a 4K Ultra HD display. The Dock Pro 60 supports the widest variety of mobile devices for work and play on the go such as USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 laptops, tablets including iPad, Android smartphones, including those that support Samsung DeX mode, and the Nintendo Switch.

