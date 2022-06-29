IOGEAR’s 4K USB-C Dock Pro Station supports Switch with Game+ Mode at 2022 low of $52.50

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonApps Gamesmac accessoriesIOGEAR
2022 low $52.50

Amazon is offering the IOGEAR 4K USB-C Dock Pro Station with Game+ Mode at $52.60 shipped. For comparison, this dock normally goes for $70 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since January of last year when it hit $50. While USB-C docks are fairly universal, there are still some functions that can require them to be a bit special. Nintendo Switch is one of those functions, where some docks work fantastic, and others don’t. Well, IOGEAR’s 4K USB-C Dock Pro Station is made with Switch gamers in mind with its Game+ mode that allows you to use it with your portable console to have HDMI out (up to 4K30), USB ports, and up to 60W USB-C PD charging. The dock also works with MacBooks, iPads, Android smartphones, and just about anything that supports USB-C. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, it’s hard to deny the value offered by Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub. You’ll find that it also supports 4K HDMI and USB-A, but also packs up to 100W of charging passthrough and both SD/microSD slots. At $35, it’s a great value too. Just keep in mind that Anker does state this dock is incompatible with the Nintendo Switch, meaning if that’s what you’re after, today’s lead deal is the hub to get.

Do you have the Steam Deck as your portable gaming setup? Well, if so, then don’t forget about the brand-new JSAUX USB-C hub made specifically for Valve’s portable computer. It launched earlier this week and comes in at an affordable $40, bringing with it 4K HDMI, Ethernet, and USB-A support on top of charging passthrough.

IOGEAR 4K USB-C Dock Pro Station features:

The Dock Pro 60 USB-C 4K Station with Game+ Mode is a portable, multi-device universal docking solution that connects, charges, adds ports and expands viewing to a 4K Ultra HD display. The Dock Pro 60 supports the widest variety of mobile devices for work and play on the go such as USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 laptops, tablets including iPad, Android smartphones, including those that support Samsung DeX mode, and the Nintendo Switch.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
mac accessories IOGEAR

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Review: Anker launches new triple monitor USB-C dock de...
JSAUX launches one of the first USB-C Steam Deck docks ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air Cellular $99 off, App...
Upgrade your PC/PS5 with new all-time low on WD_BLACK...
PowerA takes on Razer Kishi with new MOGA XP7-X mobile ...
Save over $100 on Dyson’s Pure Cool tower fan air...
Take your pizza cooking adventures anywhere with these ...
Magic Bullet’s 11-piece blender bundle with on-th...
Load more...
Show More Comments