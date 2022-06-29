Lenovo’s folding ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop with 13.3-inch OLED display falls to $1,099

antonline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 13.3-inch Folding OLED Laptop i5/8GB/256GB for $1,099 shipped. Originally $2,500, you’d now spend $1,529 direct from Lenovo for this laptop right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As the “world’s first” folding laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is pretty unique when it comes to computers. It has a 13-inch 2K OLED display that functions as an entire screen like a tablet or folds in half so the bottom portion can be used as a keyboard. It packs an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD as well. Plus, there’s an optional keyboard and pen that can be used to enhance the experience. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional details.

If the idea of a folding laptop sounds cool, but not practical, then consider instead picking up the Acer Nitro 5 which has an RTX 3050 graphics card and 144Hz display. Coming in at $749 on Amazon, it’s also $350 below today’s lead deal. While it’s not quite as high-tech as a folding laptop, if you’re looking for a gaming laptop the Nitro 5 is a solid choice.

Overhaul your home work setup with the Logitech Brio 4K webcam that’s on sale for a new low of $140.50 today. Sure, your laptop or desktop might have a built-in webcam already, but the Brio brings 4K HDR capture to your setup so you can stand out when in meetings instead of blending into the background.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold features:

13″ 2K OLED display

Stylish, extremely compact and portable

Multiple use features: laptop, tablet, split-screen experience or one huge display

Enhanced your experience with (optional) keyboard & (optional) pen

Built-in ThinkShield security solutions

Designed and testing for performance and durability

Winner of 43 CES awards

Delivers whatever your busy day demands

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!