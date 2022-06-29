Logitech’s Brio 4K webcam upgrades your Macbook with HDR recording at low of $140.50

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Brio 4K Webcam for $140.54 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 30% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve tracked and it comes within $1.50 of the all-time low. This USB webcam will capture you in 4K quality with the ability to do 5x HD zoom with Logitech’s RightLight 3 using three different HDR levels to ensure you look your best. With up to 90 FPS recording and Windows Hello facial recognition support, the Brio 4K is the perfect work from home or streaming webcam. The attachable privacy shade can be used when you’re not using the webcam for added privacy with the Logi Tune or G HUB programs giving you complete controls over the camera. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead check out the Anker PowerConf C300 Smart FHD Webcam for $100 after you clip the on-page coupon. Unlike the Brio 4K above, this option from Anker can capture up to 1080p60 video for your Zoom meetings with the built-in AI keeping you in the field of view automatically alongside automatic color correction to capture “true-to-life colors.” The HDR performance of the C300 also means you will be clearly visible no matter what light level you’re in with the AI color correction further enhancing the feed. The connection to the webcam is handled over a detachable USB-C cable with a USB-C to USB-A cable included for machines that lack the port. The integrated privacy shutter is also an added benefit with the Logitech option being fully removable.

After you finish checking out this deal on a PC accessory, be sure to stop by today’s roundup of smartphone accessories from $6 and headlined by the TECKNET 30W GaN II USB-C Charger with Cable for $15, a new all-time low we’ve tracked. You can even score the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo for $62 which is one of the first discounts to date and a new all-time low.

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam features:

Logitech 4K Pro Webcam supports enhanced video collaboration from any personal workspace at home or in the office. Ultra 4K HD renders video in outstanding resolution, color, and detail. RightLight 3 and High Dynamic Range (HDR) technologies auto-adjust to help you look your best in any lighting environment, from low light to direct sunlight. Integrated dual mics with noise-canceling technology that capture audio clearly from up to one meter away and make conversation natural and clear. The free Logi Tune desktop app simplifies webcam control, customization, firmware updates, and access to multiple diagonal-field-of-view presets to perfectly frame your video.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

