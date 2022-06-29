Smartphone Accessories: TECKNET 30W GaN II USB-C Charger $15 (Reg. $19), more

VEGA DIRECT (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering via Amazon is offering the TECKNET 30W GaN II USB-C Charger with Cable for $15.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $19, this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a 30W charger so far. Ready to top off your MacBook Air, iPad Air/Pro, iPhone, or other USB-C-enabled gear, this charger has plenty of power to deliver. Plus, it leverages PD 3.0 PPS technology to make it compatible with the Pixel 6/Pro and other new devices too. On top of that, there’s even a USB-C to USB-C cable included in the package so you can have a spare one on hand.
45% smaller than normal 30W chargers, our PD 30W USB C power adapter features an ultra-compact and lightweight design with foldable plug for enhanced portability, and you can easily put it in your bag or suitcase to take it with you wherever you go. With a broad voltage range 100V-240V, this charger will surely become your perfect companion for business trip or global travel.
Using renewed 2022 GaN technolgy, Our products are manufactured with high quality material，Internal smart circuit with multiple protections keeps you and your device safe.Including protection against short circuiting, overvoltage, overcurrent, and internal overheating.
